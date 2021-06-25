KFC And Anime Kaguya-sama Keep Flirting On Twitter

KFC is an institution in Japan. Photo : Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

In Japan, Kentucky Fried Chicken is a cultural institution. People not only love it but the Colonel’s chicken has been linked with Christmas for decades. And KFC, it seems, likes anime Kaguya-sama.



Understandable, really!

Earlier this month, Spain’s official Twitter account tweeted out a picture of Colonel Sanders that’s been photoshopped , adding character Chika Fujiwara.

This left anime fans saying they’d love an official collab between the anime and KFC (as well as wondering why Spain’s official KFC Twitter was so much better than the US one).

Kaguya-sama’s creator, manga artist Aka Akasaka also tweeted the following:

Dear Kentucky Fried Chicken, I love coleslaw to death. Please somehow make it possible to order cole slaw through Uber (Eats). This is a total cole slaw maniac request. Thank you in advance for your help.

Akasaka didn’t at KFC with this request, and the banner between the two didn’t stop there!

Now, today, the official Kaguya-sama anime Twitter account, tweeted out a photo of a KFC meal with a mini, smiling Chika Fujiwara.

Which Akasaka retweeted and to which, Spain’s KFC Twitter replied with:

Does this mean KFC is going to collab with Kaguya-sama? Not sure! This could just be Twitter flirting, which is amusing enough, really.

Colonel Sanders-san has appeared in anime, there is anime and manga-style fan art, and previously KFC created a dating sim called I Love You, Colonel Sanders. In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s review right here.

People in Japan reserve their Christmas KFC meals in advance. Photo : Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The Colonel’s connection to Japan runs deep. He visited Japan three times: in 1972, 1978, and May 1980. The last of which was the Colonel’s final international trip as he was diagnosed with leukemia the following month and passed away later that year at the age of 90. His famous suit (well, one of them, at least) is even on display at a KFC in Osaka!



One of the most famous Kentucky Fried Chicken connections to Japan is the “Curse of the Colonel.” In 1985, a statue of the founder was thrown into Osaka’s Dotombori River after the region’s beloved Hanshin Tigers took the Japan Championship Series.

If you ever are in Osaka, do not jump in the Dotombori River. Photo : AFP/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

From that point on, the team suffered an 18-year losing streak. The Colonel statue was finally fished out in 2009 (pictured, above) , missing his left hand, feet, and trademark glasses.

