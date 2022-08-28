The main reason Sony put Spider-Man on PC was to make money, but one of the main reasons PC gamers were so excited about it—apart from the fact it remains very good!—was because it would let them mod a PlayStation game to hell and back.



We’ve written a story about the game’s mods already, but the last one was a bummer, so today we’re here for something a bit more light-hearted: a mod that turns the in-game model of Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog.

That’s it. That’s the mod.

The mod was made by Tangoted, and is available here. It specifically swaps out the Advanced Suit, a piece of information you don’t really need to know here, but which I’m sharing anyway since it gives me an excuse to post this screenshot:

What I would like you to know is that it doesn’t just work in gameplay situations; depending on which models the game is using at a given time, he’ll also appear in cutscenes as well:



If you like the idea of modding the game but think Kermit is too elastic—and Kingpin too enormous—then maybe you’d prefer this swap by Saphire, which also replaces Spider-Man’s model, only this time instead of with a puppet it’s with...Uncle Ben’s gravestone.

Remember, with great power comes great portability.

Management at Nexus Mods quickly removed the unpleasant mod and banned its creator, mincing no words in its accompanying blog post. “The fact the user needed to make a sock puppet like a coward to upload the mod showed their intent to troll,” they wrote. “The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us. Both the sock puppet account and the user’s main account have been banned.”