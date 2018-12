Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Since I last played the game years ago, and even then only for laughs, I haven’t been 100% on top of just what was possible with Kerbal Space Program these days. Turns out it can do (with some help from mods) transforming anime fighters.



These Valkyrie were made by Colonel Cbplayer, who has built both of the main fighters from Macross Plus—a YF-19 and a YF-21—then set them against one another, with missiles.