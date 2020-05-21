Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Filed to:Kerbal Space Program 2
Kerbal Space Program 2Kerbal Space Programdelaymetapost
1
Save
Screenshot: Private Division

Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to fall 2021 due to the “unique challenges” of development during the covid-19 pandemic. The slapstick space flight simulator, which was originally scheduled for a 2020 release, will reportedly introduce interstellar travel.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Valorant Will Be Available To Everyone On June 2

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

It’s Legit Thrilling Watching This Man Solve An Intense Sudoku Puzzle

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass