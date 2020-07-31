Kenji Matsubara, Sega President & Chief Publishing Officer, has resigned. According to the official release, his resignation is “for personal reasons.” Matsubara assumed his current role in April 2020. Previously, he was president and CEO of Tecmo Koei.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
