Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sega
segakotakucoremetapost
Save
Screenshot: Sega

Kenji Matsubara, Sega President & Chief Publishing Officer, has resigned. According to the official release, his resignation is “for personal reasons.” Matsubara assumed his current role in April 2020. Previously, he was president and CEO of Tecmo Koei.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The Best Isometric Video Games

Baseball's Digital Fans Are Oh No

Comic-Con Was Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

DISCUSSION