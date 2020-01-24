Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken Has A Catchy Song And Endless Memes

Screenshot : warnerbrosanime

Have you seen Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken? You should. It’s about three schoolgirls who explore their imaginations in their question to make a feature-length anime. So far, it’s excellent.



Originally a manga, the anime is being handled by Masaaki Yuasa’s Science Saru. The anime version switches visual style, showcasing schoolgirl Asakusa’s concept art, which becomes imagination fodder for her and her buddies. The resulting hijinx are charming and funny, making for a show that looks to be a standout this season.

There is a lot more going on with the show, such as imaging a more diverse Japan than the one of today.

The opening is the most memorable of the year. Ha, yes, I know! It’s only January! But check this out—it will be hard to top.

It’s launching a whole bunch of fan art memes with other characters doing the Easy Breezy dance.

And these wonderful versions of the opening that work way more than they should.

Eizouken looks like it’s the standout of this season. Watch it if you haven’t already.