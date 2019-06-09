E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Well, ain’t that some shit. It’s Keanu Reeves in CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, which comes out April 16, 2020.

John Wick himself appeared on stage during Microsoft’s E3 2019 presser to announce his presence in the game as well as the release date. Watch him being Keanu in the trailer below.

Remember Johnny Mnemonic? Maybe he’s Johnny Mnemonic! Or future John Wick. It doesn’t really matter, as long as he’s there.