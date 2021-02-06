Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Keanu Reeves Doesn't Look At Explosions

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Doesnt Look At Explosions
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some great screenshots from a bunch of different games, including a nice selection of games including God of War, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, and more!

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @MagicApple90
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: @Gingerbread_94
Uncharted 4
Uncharted 4
Screenshot: @Halkyris
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI
God of War
God of War
Screenshot: @Toringtino
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @altergraphics
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Liveevilphotos
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Screenshot: @Sefwick
No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @MostlyVp
Control
Control
Screenshot: @Sparbuck47
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
Maybe he should look, because that one is pretty close, my dude. Watch out. It’s going to get you!

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Well duh!