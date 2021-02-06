Keanu Reeves Doesn't Look At Explosions

This week on Snapshots we have some great screenshots from a bunch of different games, including a nice selection of games including God of War, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, and more!



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @MagicApple90

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Screenshot : @Gingerbread_94

Uncharted 4 Screenshot : @Halkyris

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BLaevatein_AI

God of War Screenshot : @Toringtino

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @altergraphics

Days Gone Screenshot : @MdeavorVP

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Liveevilphotos

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Screenshot : @Sefwick

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @MostlyVp

Control Screenshot : @Sparbuck47

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @lxion_VII

Maybe he should look, because that one is pretty close, my dude. Watch out. It’s going to get you!

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



