Katsuhiro Harada of Tekken fame says he is interested in making another Pokkén game. “We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again,” he tweeted. “But it’s not what we decide, it’s what they decide.” In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Pokkén Tournament review here.

