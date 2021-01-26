Katsuhiro Harada of Tekken fame says he is interested in making another Pokkén game. “We have a good relationship with Nintendo and Pokemon Co., Ltd., and POKKÉN has had a great response, so I would like to make it again,” he tweeted. “But it’s not what we decide, it’s what they decide.” In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Pokkén Tournament review here.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
