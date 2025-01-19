Kai Cenat And Mark Phillips Among Streamers Named In Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG

That Drake filed an official defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the company of spreading the false narrative that he is a pedophile through Kendrick Lamar’s now-legendary diss track, “Not Like Us” has annoyed many in the Hip-Hop community.

But a group of individuals who happen to be named deep in the complaint are particularly annoyed. On pages 52 and 53 of the lengthy suit, the Toronto rapper’s attorneys name several content creators and alleged that UMG allowed these personalities to monetize reactions to Lamar’s diss track without enforcing copyright claims.

Drake believes that this helped spread the false claims that he’s a child predator and is an example of the company prioritizing money over the 6-God’s reputation.

The content creators implicated in the suit are some of the most popular online. They include Kai Cenat, NoLifeShaq, RDC Gaming, Cartier Family, and Zias.

Their reactions to Lamar’s diss track garnered millions of views, with the lowest gaining 2 million (Cartier Family) and the highest gaining 9 million (Kai Cenat).

Reactions from content creators

Naturally, the creators named (and many who weren’t) are unhappy with Drizzy and have criticized him on social media and other online platforms.

The loudest may have been No Life Shaq, who posted a 10-minute long YouTube video titled, “DRAKE SNITCHED ON ME!”

In the video, he says, “This n***a Drake done snitched on the reaction community! N***a we chillin’, having fun, and you got us listed in a case? This gotta be the softest n***a ever, dog.”

DRAKE SNITCHED ON ME!

RDC Gaming responded while on stream by simply saying, “One thing I learned in my life is this dawg… The biggest ‘Ls’ come from not knowing how to take an ‘L.’ Some n****s just got a take an L and move on.”

Zias likely had the most explosive reaction when he learned that he was named in the lawsuit, and even jokingly called a lawyer on stream to let them know that he was counter-suing Drake.

Now, remember these are just reactions from people named in the suit. Several other content creators who reacted to “Not Like Us” (and Drake’s diss tracks) shared similar sentiments and continued criticizing the Toronto rapper for his decision to name content creators in his suit.

Reactors’ respond to Drake’s lawsuit | COMPILATION

Reaction from social media

Frustrated hip-hop fans on X pointed out that Drake only named Black streamers who reacted to “Not Like Us, and not the white ones.

One user wrote, “HOLD UP LOL I just realized Drake snitched on the Black streamers that reacted to his video and not the white ones lol.”

Another user added, “Drake named all the Black streamers in his case and now he’s doing sweepstakes with Adin Ross.”

This just adds to the long list of reasons why Drake should not have taken legal action and we are seeing in real-time the consequences of his actions, going back to nearly a year ago when he begged Lamar to “drop, drop, drop, drop.”

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on January 18.

