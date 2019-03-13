Track: Night | Artist: Eunji (feat. Arin Shin | Album: 27

A confession: I usually crank these out sometime past midnight, with a mug of tea, and the lights dimmed. Maybe that’s why my picks tend to skew toward the quietly emotive. Anyway, here’s one more.



Eunji (not to be confused with the Apink idol of the same name) is an indie artist who released her second single album, 27, last December. It follows her first—fittingly titled 26—released the same year.

All of her songs—including 27's title track, Night—feature the same melancholic quality to them, which makes for some great reflective late-night listening. Chamomile tea highly recommended, although Earl Grey can also work in a pinch. Memories of ex-significant others optional.