Track: Love Me | Artist: Punch | Album: Love Me (single)

I absolutely love the phrasing in the chorus for Punch’s Love Me. It’s playful, melodic, and somehow more than a tinge of gothic at the same time? Whatever, can’t explain it, love it anyway.



The opening piano chords are also a highlight; overall, Love Me boasts a high level of polish and completion for a song that really deserves to be heard by so many more people than it actually will be.

Punch is a solo artist who debuted in 2014 and has, thus far, mostly performed in one-off collaborations and K-drama soundtrack albums. Apart from that, she has released just one extended play album, Dream Of You, which came out in January of this year.

One last thing: this doll is creepy... right? It’s not just me?

