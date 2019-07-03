I absolutely love the phrasing in the chorus for Punch’s Love Me. It’s playful, melodic, and somehow more than a tinge of gothic at the same time? Whatever, can’t explain it, love it anyway.
The opening piano chords are also a highlight; overall, Love Me boasts a high level of polish and completion for a song that really deserves to be heard by so many more people than it actually will be.
Punch is a solo artist who debuted in 2014 and has, thus far, mostly performed in one-off collaborations and K-drama soundtrack albums. Apart from that, she has released just one extended play album, Dream Of You, which came out in January of this year.
One last thing: this doll is creepy... right? It’s not just me?
