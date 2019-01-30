Track: I Don’t Need A Man | Artist: Miss A | Album: Independent Women Part III

Every decent-sized agency has a “forgotten” artist: someone under their label that doesn’t quite get the investment that their bigger and more popular labelmates might. SM Entertainment had TRAX and CSJH. YG has iKon. And, perhaps most infamously, JYP Entertainment had Miss A.

While Miss A had a relatively short lifespan—from 2010 to 2015—they left behind a solid, focused discography and one of Korea’s most beloved actresses, Bae Suzy (please, no bae jokes, I’ve heard them all), who got her start as a member of this girl group.

Despite lasting only five years, and also despite Suzy gradually but unequivocally garnering the majority of the attention and profits for the agency, Miss A gamely trucked on releasing one bop after another. They were also notable for their strenuous choreography, emphasizing the moves themselves rather than perfect synchronicity like many other girl groups did (and continue to do). The choreography for 2010's Breathe is especially infamous for being difficult to pull off live—you can see them start to get winded about a minute in, and they’re positively sweating by the end of it: