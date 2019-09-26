Track: How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love | Artist: Akdong Musician | Album: Sailing

Akdong Musician is back, and not a moment too soon. K-Pop just hasn’t been the same without this dynamic duo.



One of the unintended minor side effects of South Korea’s mandatory military service system is that idol group fans often have to swallow years-long absences while the members head off to the army. Akdong Musician fans recently had to endure this as one half of the duo, Chanhyuk, enlisted in 2017 and only discharged in May of this year.

But they say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Akdong Musician’s long-awaited return to the Korean music scene with Sailing, their third album, has certainly struck a chord with listeners. Its title track, How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love, quickly dominated the charts since release, and it’s easy to see (and hear) why. There’s nothing quite like Chanhyuk’s lyrics, Suhyun’s vocals, and the way they harmonize together.

Speaking of Suhyun, I do hope everyone has listened to her cover of Speechless from Aladdin. You haven’t? Fix that right now.