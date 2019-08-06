Track: Hit | Artist: Seventeen | Album: Hit (digital single)

Seventeen’s latest, Hit, is a powerful, thumping, anthem-esque banger of a song that deserves a spot on many a workout playlist and gym soundtrack.

The chants at 2:35 are especially motivational, and it doesn’t hurt that the tempo of Hit is at a perfect steady jogging speed. (That is, if I ever jogged.)

Seventeen is, paradoxically, a thirteen-member group that debuted in 2015 with Adore U. While they’ve had a lot of releases over the past half-decade, Mansae from their debut year remains my favorite title track, in no small part due to its inspired choreography—which really does need to be seen to be fully appreciated: