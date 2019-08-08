Track: Cherries Jubiles | Artist: Yukika | Album: Cherries Jubiles (single)

Yukika first popped up on my radar as the artist behind the lovely, city pop-esque throwback Neon. Cherries Jubiles may sound a bit more pedestrian at first, but stick around; there’s a payoff.



The payoff being, of course, the song’s sudden transformation into yet another city pop homage. Yukika keeps the original melody, but layers in notes of retro charm that, I admit, makes me swoon every time I hear it.

I’m a hobbyist home cook, so this music video’s focus on cooking was also a pleasant surprise; ten points to Yukika for demonstrating proper knife skills and using the claw method!