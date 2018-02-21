Track: Beautiful Night | Artist: Ulala Session | Album: Ulala Sensation

The story of Ulala Session is a tragic one. It begins as many other quasi-indie K-Pop acts do: a meteoric rise via a reality show, amassing huge amounts of hype. The start of an adoring fandom and a respectable stable of well-performing releases. The future seemed bright.

That is, until their leader, Lim Yoon Taek, passed away from cancer in 2013.

We should take consolation that we got to listen to Ulala Session as much as we did. 2012's Beautiful Night starts off quiet, but soon turns into a wonderful pick-me-up of a track that basically says, hey, it’s okay to dance. No matter where you are.

Oh, and watch out for that brass when it kicks in — if your feet aren’t tapping along by now, there’s something wrong with you.