Gram Games’ Merge Dragons is a very popular free-to-pay mobile game about combining three things into better things and spending money on dragon gems. Merge Magic, out today on iOS and Android, is a new game about combining three new things into better new things and spending money on magic gems.



It has new art, new challenges, a fancy garden to decorate, and the possibility of running into evil witches, all wrapped around the same incredibly compelling merge mechanic that makes my wife stare at her phone for hours on end and kept our editor-in-chief occupied for a couple of weeks before he snapped out of it. Combining plants and statues and eggs into better plants and statues and eggs is oddly exciting. It’s what made Zynga buy Gram Games last year. Remember Zynga?

I’ve fiddled about with Merge Magic for about an hour this morning, turning plants into other plants and lifting the curse that keeps my garden from looking as pretty as it possibly could. I’m concerned about my cursed garden and ready to match more things to make it less cursed. You should probably run. Fast. No, faster than that.

