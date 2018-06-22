There are a hell of a lot of ways to win a Fortnite game, but the most reliable strat has gotten a little too reliable, says publisher Epic Games. In a blog post yesterday, Epic explained that they’ll be shaking things up a little, so players will need to get a little more resourceful.



Fortnite’s endgame has gotten a little stale, Epic implied. If you watch the big streamers, you might know what they mean. Players frantically barricade themselves in tall forts, which they peek out of for a well-aimed shotgun blast or two when the time’s right. Players also often wear down forts with rockets. Two main skills are generally rewarded across the game: building huge forts fast and shotgun play. It’s cool to watch Twitch’s Fortnite’s masters perfect this strat, but in practice, it means that Fortnite’s final few minutes can look pretty similar game-to-game.

Epic writes, “It’s important to support a variety of late game strategies, that don’t boil down to ‘just build lol’. We strongly believe that the evolution of Fortnite supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay. Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”

To make Fortnite’s endgame more varied, Epic is looking at weapon balance and, it seems, adjusting the current 999 resource cap, which would limit fort-building. It’s unclear what that will look like in practice or when it will be implemented. Epic was clear about its goals, though: “Not every encounter should have to end in a build-off.”

Predictably, a lot of streamers and pros whose dominance relies on these strategies are upset. “FORTnite = Build,” wrote Fortnite streamer Daequan on Twitter. “Building is what makes the game different. It’s the skill cap on the game. The game is also FUN because of building. It’s the biggest factor in Fortnite’s success.” He continued:

Twitch’s most popular streamer, Ninja, also commented, saying that Fortnite is already constantly adding in new items and rebalancing old ones—its meta changes a lot—so why change its core? “Just keep doing what you are doing,” he said. “Don’t limit me to 500 materials, please. My fear, if say they cap it at 500 across the board, you’re going to have a potential situation where a bad player is just spraying you, and you run out of materials.”

Others, like Fortnite pros Myth and Kenith, are excited to see what happens next. Epic’s done a good job so far with Fortnite, they argue, so why stop trusting them now? Kenith spelled it out in a post:

“A 500 Material cap sounds fine as long as they drastically increase the rate in which materials are gathered. Let me point this out first, in a build battle between two insane people, the one who has the high ground almost never loses it, forcing the other to turtle. With 999+ mats, the one turtling will never have to leave comfort zone basically. But with something along the lines of 500, they can only hold turbo for so long before running out.”

Diversifying Fortnite playstyles could open up the game’s top ranks to players with different skills. But no matter what skills you have or how good you are at shooting, building isn’t going away—so if you play Fortnite on PC, remap your damn key bindings so you don’t suck.