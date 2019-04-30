Joyfully, willfully, and with patriotic anger I sally forth to get my bucket head rattled in the hot new getting-medieval battle royale shriekathon Mordhau, live on our Twitch channel. I’m going to be too busy fearing cold death to utter my most energetic battle cries, so I’m going to need you to amplify my spirit in the chat.
About the author
Tim Rogers
I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!