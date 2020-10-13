Joy-Cons are getting a price cut in Japan. Nintendo announced that as of November 6, the standalone Joy Cons will be reduced to 3,740 yen ($35) from 4,480 yen ($42) each. No word yet whether price cuts will be in effect elsewhere.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
