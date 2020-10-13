It’s Prime Day!
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendometapostswitchJoy-Con
Image: Nintendo

Joy-Cons are getting a price cut in Japan. Nintendo announced that as of November 6, the standalone Joy Cons will be reduced to 3,740 yen ($35) from 4,480 yen ($42) each. No word yet whether price cuts will be in effect elsewhere. 

