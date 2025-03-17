Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Jonathan Majors Admits To Strangling His Ex-Girlfriend In New Audio Recording

Rolling Stone has obtained audio of the Marvel actor acknowledging he 'aggressed' his former partner, Grace Jabbari

By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kang the Conquerer is shown sitting at a desk and talking to someone off-screen.
Image: Marvel

Rolling Stone has obtained an audio recording of actor and former Marvel star Jonathan Majors admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, dancer Grace Jabbari, in September of 2022, months before Majors was arrested for physically assaulting Jabbari in March of 2023. As described in the subsequent lawsuit, the incident involved Majors slamming Jabbari against a car, dragging her back into their home, and strangling her.

You can hear the recording in Rolling Stone’s story, but the publication’s recounting of the exchange reads as follows:

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari says.

“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says.

“Something inside of you,” Jabbari says.

“Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording ends.

Majors was finally found guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation in December 2023. The fallout resulted in the loss of his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the superhero franchise pivoting away from the villain entirely in favor of Doctor Doom, to be played by Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

In the time since, Majors has been working to rehabilitate his image and was recently the focus of a big profile at The Hollywood Reporter, timed to land close to the release of Majors’ film Magazine Dreams, in which he talked about what his life might look like after the trial.

“At some point, there has to be accountability for writing your own story,” Majors told THR. “Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial.”

Will Majors’ recorded confession change anything? That remains to be seen, but the actor still seems to have supporters in Hollywood, including fellow Marvel and Creed actor Michael B. Jordan, who said in a recent interview with GQ that he would still work with Majors again.

 