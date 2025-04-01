Keanu Reeves Returning For John Wick 5 And An Animated Prequel Movie

The world of John Wick is expanding in a bunch of different directions. Lionsgate announced plans for three new movies, including John Wick 5 which will once again star Keanu Reeves and be directed by franchise director Chad Stahelski.

During CinemaCon 2025, as reported by Variety, Lionsgate officially confirmed that John Wick 5 has entered development and that Reeves, who has portrayed the deadly assassin in every film, will return once again as Wick. Previously, Lionsgate had confirmed it wanted to make a new John Wick sequel, but it wasn’t certain if Stahelski and Reeves would return. Now, it’s official: The gang is getting back to together to make John Wick Chapter 5.

“Keanu, Chad, [and producers] Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world,” said Adam Fogelson, boss of Lionsgate’s movies division. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

No release window or synopsis for John Wick 5 was provided by Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the long-rumored Caine spin-off. First appearing in John Wick: Chapter 4, Caine is a blind assassin who gives Wick a run for his money and has his own sad backstory. The character was played by martial artist, actor, and filmmaker Donnie Yen. And Lionsgate confirmed that Yen is back in the spin-off and will be directing and producing the standalone action movie. The Caine spin-off will start production later this year in Hong Kong.

Finally, Lionsgate also announced a new animated prequel set before the events of the original John Wick movie. This new animated spin-off will feature a younger Wick and the plan is to have Reeves voice the character. The just-announced animated flick, aimed at more mature audiences, will reveal what the “Impossible Task” was and how Wick pulled it off. In the franchise, the impossible task has been alluded to before, but basically all we know is that Wick somehow killed a ton of powerful people in one night to earn his freedom.

Besides all that, Lionsgate is releasing Ballerina, a spin-off movie starring Ana de Armas, in June. The late Lance Reddick will appear in the spin-off in one of his final film roles. Reeves is also set to reprise the character of John Wick in that movie, too. Oh and there’s a new TV show in the works as well. I hope you are excited for more John Wick, because you are getting a ton more over the next few years.

