The 12 Most Earth-Shattering Character Turns in WWE History

Well, it happened. After years of electrifying fans, earning dozens of accolades, and selling out arenas around the world… Travis Scott made his WWE debut at Elimination Chamber. Oh, and John Cena turned heel.
Wait. WHAT?!
John. Cena. Turned. Heel. This is real.
On his retirement tour, the former (insert crying emoji) leader of the Cenation kicked his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes squarely in the nuts, forsaking his fans and selling out to The Rock in order to better position himself to secure that elusive, record breaking 17th world title. Whether or not Big Match John is able to actually win the gold remains to be seen.
To put John Cena’s utterly stupefying actions into context, we’ve assembled the 12 most earth shattering, attitude adjusting heel and face turns in WWE history.