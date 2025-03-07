The 12 Most Earth-Shattering Character Turns in WWE History

Two wrestling legends. A damsel in distress. Jealousy. More finger pointing (literal and figurative) than an OG Bloodline segment. It was the worst of times for Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

In the late ‘80s, the dynamic duo united to form an unlikely (and even more unstoppable) tag team, ruling the WWF with Miss Elizabeth at their side as the Mega Powers.

Savage began to grow jealous of Hulk’s fondness for Elizabeth, which culminated in an explosive backstage segment that spelled their downfall. Macho Man got in Hogan’s face, nearly poked him in the eyes at least thrice, and smacked him in the head with his WWF Championship belt while an injured Elizabeth looked on in horror.

You can still feel the tension through the screen as Savage appears legitimately angry at the Hulkster, and the scene becomes even scarier when Macho Man physically tosses Elizabeth out of the way (yikes) so he can keep beating up Hogan.

The rivals-turned partners-turned rivals again eventually squared off at WrestleMania V, but their blow-up (aka Savage’s heel turn) is the moment that lives on in infamy. Years later, Hogan would pay Savage back for the crimes he committed.