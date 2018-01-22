Photo: Willy Sanjuan | AP

According to a story on The Hollywood Reporter, John Cena is in talks to star as Duke Nukem in a “a star vehicle” film for the former wrestler.



There is no director or writer attached to the project at the moment; at the moment it’s all on paper as a means to get Cena on the big screen in an action role.

Michael Bay’s production company Platinum Dunes will be making the movie.

In case you need reminding, Duke Nukem—once a popular video game star with a critically and commercially successful series under his belt—has been a bit of a laughing stock since the disastrous release in 2011 of Duke Nukem Forever.