The 9 Netflix Series Characters Crazier Than You's Joe Goldberg

You’s Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is many things, but he’s definitely not the worst. Let me explain. Joe is a psychotic serial killer and stalker who makes the title “hopeless romantic” an eerie prophecy. He’s trapped the boyfriend of the woman he loves in a creepy basement cage before poisoning him, killed his wife (who definitely tried killing him), broke into a woman’s home and sniffed her panties, and abandoned his son so he could fake his death. This man is a walking red flag, but he wouldn’t even crack the top 10 of craziest characters to ever appear in a Netflix Original Series.

He’s never flooded a country with cocaine, or tried to kill his kid in a murder-suicide attempt, or trapped people’s consciousness in a digital prison, or become President of the United States and stayed insane. With the You series coming to a climatic and dick-print-less end, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the list of Netflix maniacs that Joe will be joining in infamy.