Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang, who you might remember from his grueling shiny Pokémon ordeal earlier this week, is moving from Twitch to Facebook Gaming. This exclusivity deal comes in the wake of similar Twitch departures from high-profile streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, and Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop. Facebook’s streaming platform is, according to streaming utilities company StreamElements, slightly bigger than Mixer, but still dwarfed by Twitch in terms of hours watched per month. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Wang did finally catch that shiny Wooloo. His first Facebook stream will be at 3 PM ET today.

