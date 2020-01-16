Jedi: Fallen Order Glitch Creates Force Ballerina

Today on Highlight Reel we have ballet Jedi, masterful Breath of the Wild moves, sudden Modern Warfare, Red Dead fist fights, and much more!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Just found the secret ballet wallrun upgrade! - DawsonJBailey
- Assassin’s Creed II - Fun Fact: Ezio Auditore was the first ever pilot to fly at the speed of sound! - Tubbie0204
- Apex Legends - Sick Death, Dude - Francosteiny
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening - oh - touval_
- Rainbow Six Siege - Spicy C4 in Ranked - ChaosOP_
- Rainbow Six Siege - 15 SECOND ACE ON CHALET - RANKED GAMEPLAY - Ajaay
- Escape from Tarkov - Must have scared the S**t out of this guy - fishbazooka
- Escape from Tarkov - Exit camper? Nah, exit firing squad - theSkareqro
- Breath of the Wild - I was just fooling around, at found this. - Secuta
- Breath of the Wild - 今までよりも手元はっきりくっきりで楽しい #BotW #BreathoftheWild - Peco Games Zelda
- Red Dead Online - Houdini Bounty - Scott Manley
- Red Dead Online - Most intense fist fight I’ve been in - Slaughtergorila
- Red Dead Online - Lions in Valentine - Gabriel Booth
- Modern Warfare - “Switching to your enemy’s weapon is faster than reloading” -Gaz, probably - MooseVI
- Modern Warfare - I have been Bamboozled - TmuIIz
- Modern Warfare - Deijabu
- For Honor - How to summon your very own centurion! - Provmemestealer-
- For Honor - Too close - AlexandriusTheSlayer
- For Honor - Wait, no - Oskalot
- Halo: MCC - now would be a very good time to leave - HeyGuysImPresto
- Halo: MCC - idk how but I got yeeted and I didn’t die - MRPIRATEFOX
- Halo: MCC - Was this too mean? - SlothTheHeroo
- Gears 5 - it’ll be fine - chiptuneniiL
