Starting today, Hello Kitty is making her YouTube debut.
Her first clip shows the character at home, introducing herself and talking about how she has long wanted to become a YouTuber.
In making her YouTube debut, Hello Kitty seems to borrow from other well-known Japanese YouTubers, including Hikakin.
The first clip is slightly over five minutes long. For a character without a mouth, Hello Kitty sure talks a lot!
It ends with Hello Kitty asking viewers to subscribe. Of course, it does.