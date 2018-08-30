Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Oricon

Starting today, Hello Kitty is making her YouTube debut.



Her first clip shows the character at home, introducing herself and talking about how she has long wanted to become a YouTuber.

In making her YouTube debut, Hello Kitty seems to borrow from other well-known Japanese YouTubers, including Hikakin.

The first clip is slightly over five minutes long. For a character without a mouth, Hello Kitty sure talks a lot!

It ends with Hello Kitty asking viewers to subscribe. Of course, it does.