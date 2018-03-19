Screenshot: Square Enix (FFXVJP)

Last week, a Japanese morning show interviewed a man on the street about the country’s national pension. His brief response has turned him into an internet superstar.



The guy’s name was not given, and the show only listed him as a “35-year-old man.” He’s now known as “Jiko Bouei Ojisan” (自己防衛おじさん) or “Self-Defense Geezer.”

In the interview (below), the guy talked about how you shouldn’t count on the national pension if you want lots of money. Instead, to protect yourself, look to stocks or leave the country. “It’s no good to rely on the government,” he said. “Doing so is why people complain.”

His facial gestures were highly expressive, and people online started comparing him to an actor you’d see in a Japanese superhero show like Kamen Rider.

Others said he looked like Final Fantasy XV’s Ardyn Izunia.

Explaining why Square Enix released these images today, with Ardyn saying not to rely on the Kingdom of Lucis.

Self-Defense Geezer fan art has also been circulating on Twitter.

You might not want to rely on the Japanese government for a safety net, but you can always look to the internet for memes.