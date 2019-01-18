Image: Nintendo

Wonder what Switch games were downloaded the most last year in Japan? How about which download-only games did well? Let’s find out!



Nintendo has released its 2018 Switch download rankings. There are no publicly revealed figures so we don’t know how many times the games were downloaded, but Nintendo did put them in order.

Here are the most downloaded retail games. Keep in mind that many of the games were released prior to 2018.

30. Arms 29. Deemo 28. Capcom: Belt Action Collection 27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 26. Super Bomberman R 25. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 24. Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. 23. Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze 22. Dragon Quest Builders 21. Dragon Quest Builders 2 20. Xenoblade 2 19. Rockman X Anniversary Collection 18. Bayonetta 17. 1-2-Switch 16. Fifa 18 15. Super Mario Odyssey 14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! 13. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! 12. Undertale 11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 10. Mario Tennis Aces 9. Minecraft 8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! 7. Kirby Star Allies 6. Octopath Traveler 5. Super Mario Party 4. Splatoon 2 3. Overcooked 2 2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

And the download-only games: