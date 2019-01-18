Wonder what Switch games were downloaded the most last year in Japan? How about which download-only games did well? Let’s find out!
Nintendo has released its 2018 Switch download rankings. There are no publicly revealed figures so we don’t know how many times the games were downloaded, but Nintendo did put them in order.
Here are the most downloaded retail games. Keep in mind that many of the games were released prior to 2018.
30. Arms
29. Deemo
28. Capcom: Belt Action Collection
27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
26. Super Bomberman R
25. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
24. Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver.
23. Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze
22. Dragon Quest Builders
21. Dragon Quest Builders 2
20. Xenoblade 2
19. Rockman X Anniversary Collection
18. Bayonetta
17. 1-2-Switch
16. Fifa 18
15. Super Mario Odyssey
14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
13. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
12. Undertale
11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
10. Mario Tennis Aces
9. Minecraft
8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
7. Kirby Star Allies
6. Octopath Traveler
5. Super Mario Party
4. Splatoon 2
3. Overcooked 2
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
And the download-only games:
30. Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch
29. Ikaruga
28. The Escapists 2
27. Valkyria Chronicles for Nintendo Switch
26. Earth Wars
25. Nine Parchments
24. Rockman Classic Collection 2
23. Guns, Gore & Cannoli
22. Ultimate Chicken Horse
21. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
20. Gorogoa
19. Senran Kagura Reflexions
18. Detention
17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
16. Golf Story
15. Mom Hid My Game!
14. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!
13. Resident Evil Revelations 2
12. Icey
11. Dead Cells
10. Wizard of Legend
9. Minna de Kuuki Yomi
8. Dragon Quest X Basic Pack
7. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
6. Futari de! Nyanko Daisensou
5. Hollow Knight
4. Overcooked!
3. Puyo Puyo eSports
2. Stardew Valley
1. Human Fall Flat