Image: Nintendo
Wonder what Switch games were downloaded the most last year in Japan? How about which download-only games did well? Let’s find out!

Nintendo has released its 2018 Switch download rankings. There are no publicly revealed figures so we don’t know how many times the games were downloaded, but Nintendo did put them in order.

Here are the most downloaded retail games. Keep in mind that many of the games were released prior to 2018. 

30. Arms

29. Deemo

28. Capcom: Belt Action Collection

27. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

26. Super Bomberman R

25. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

24. Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver.

23. Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze

22. Dragon Quest Builders

21. Dragon Quest Builders 2

20. Xenoblade 2

19. Rockman X Anniversary Collection

18. Bayonetta

17. 1-2-Switch

16. Fifa 18

15. Super Mario Odyssey

14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

13. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

12. Undertale

11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Mario Tennis Aces

9. Minecraft

8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

7. Kirby Star Allies

6. Octopath Traveler

5. Super Mario Party

4. Splatoon 2

3. Overcooked 2

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

And the download-only games:

30. Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch

29. Ikaruga

28. The Escapists 2

27. Valkyria Chronicles for Nintendo Switch

26. Earth Wars

25. Nine Parchments

24. Rockman Classic Collection 2

23. Guns, Gore & Cannoli

22. Ultimate Chicken Horse

21. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

20. Gorogoa

19. Senran Kagura Reflexions

18. Detention

17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

16. Golf Story

15. Mom Hid My Game!

14. Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!

13. Resident Evil Revelations 2

12. Icey

11. Dead Cells

10. Wizard of Legend

9. Minna de Kuuki Yomi

8. Dragon Quest X Basic Pack

7. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.

6. Futari de! Nyanko Daisensou

5. Hollow Knight

4. Overcooked!

3. Puyo Puyo eSports

2. Stardew Valley

1. Human Fall Flat