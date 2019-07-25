On October 10, Nintendo will be releasing this very Japan-only Nintendo Switch model, which is covered in images and logos from Disney’s Tsum Tsum line.



There’s a game (Tsum Tsum Festival) that this whole thing is centred around, and the bundle includes this software, along with some DLC for the game.

But more interesting is the custom Switch hardware. In addition to a Tsum Tsum-themed dock, there are also Tsum Tsum Joy-Cons, with Mickey Mouse’s ears popping out of the Home button.

The bundle is going for ¥36,000 (USD$330).