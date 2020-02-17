Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Japan's Ageless Manga Artist Meme Continues Into 2020

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:manga
102.9K
100
30
Screenshot: arakiJOJOch
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This is Hirohiko Araki. He does two things: churns out JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and refuses to age.

The manga artist is famous for not appearing to grow old as the rest of us do. The fact that his appearance has stayed the same for years is a meme in Japan. Every time Araki makes a public appearance like this, the country’s internet marvels at his eternal youth.

Advertisement

For good reason. This guy was born in 1960. He does not look it. At all.

Obviously, he has good genes, but according to Excite, Araki lives a healthy lifestyle and regularly works out.

Time to add it to the collection of Araki photos, which begins when he was a young man in the year 3000 B.C.

Image: 2ch, NHK
Advertisement
Advertisement

And now, here is the eagerly awaited 2020 edition.

Advertisement

This story was originally published on January 29, 2016. It has since been updated.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Japanese FIFA Fan's Favorite Team Is Not Very Good, Travels 6000 Miles To See Them Anyway

Sunday Comics: Peeps?

When Konami Employees Got Complaints For Being Too Dirty

The Weirdest Part Of The Sonic Movie Is A Giant Owl