Japanese Vending Machines Tell People To Wear A Mask, Wash Their Hands And Gargle

Screenshot : アミンチュ/YouTube

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

This week, new vending machines that tell customers to fight the coronavirus were unveiled in Shiga Prefecture, Japan.



As NHK reports, the samurai-themed machines have a pre-recorded message that states, “Fight the coronavirus! Wear a mask, wash your hands, and gargle.” When people get their drink, the message adds, “Well done! Always be prepared.”

The machines are plastered with the samurai Todo Takatora. Besides drinks, they also sell canned disinfectant wipes as well as masks.

Advertisement

Screenshot : アミンチュ/YouTube

The vending machines are located at four spots throughout the town.

