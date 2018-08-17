Some transforming-type toys turn into cars or fighter jets. This one turns into a mock-up male masturbation aid.



Keep in mind, it’s not one-to-one scale and not designed for actual use. This is just Japanese sex-toy maker Tenga releasing an off-beat transforming-type toy.

As Otakuma reports, the regular Tenga Robo is 3,700 yen ($33.50). These are not sex toys in disguise and don’t come with the Tenga wank gear.

A few years back, Tenga also launched a Sony-published online comic about crime-fighting girls who were designed to look like its masturbators.

