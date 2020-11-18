Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Kotaku EastJapan

Here Are Japanese Launch Sales Figures For PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X/S

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Here Are Japanese Launch Sales Figures For PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X/S
Image: Sony, Microsoft
Curious to know how the PlayStation 5's launch went in Japan? What about the Xbox Series X and S? Well, good news, because Famitsu is reporting the first Japanese sales numbers for both new consoles.

According to Famitsu, between November 12 and November 15, the PlayStation 5 sold 118,085 consoles in Japan. (Note these numbers also include the digital edition.) The biggest selling physical game was Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at 18,640 copies, which was followed closely by Demon’s Souls at 18,607 copies.

The Xbox Series X and S sold 20,534 units between November 10 and 15. Famitsu added that pre-orders for both consoles were sold out and it was still hard to get either console at launch, but supply should increase for the holiday shopping season.

In comparison, the PlayStation 4 sold 309,154 units in Japan during its first week on sale in 2014, while the Xbox One sold 23,562 units during its first four days on sale in the country. Back in 2005, the Xbox 360 sold over 60,000 units in its first two days on sale in Japan.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

