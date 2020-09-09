Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Japanese Hotel Chain Has Pokémon Rooms

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueastkyototokyo
Save
Illustration for article titled Japanese Hotel Chain Has iPokémon/i Rooms
Photo: Mimaru
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

The Mimaru hotel chain has locations in Osaka, Kyoto, and Tokyo. While most of its rooms are apartment-type hotel rooms, what makes Mimaru stand out is its special rooms that are covered in Pokémon.

Advertisement

Not only are there Poké Balls emblazoned on the walls and beds, but there are also Pocket Monster plushies, dishes, mugs clocks, and snacks!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank
M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank

These particular rooms can be reserved at the locations in Tokyo’s Ueno East, Ueno Okachimachi, Hatchobori, Ueno North, and Ginza East as well as Kyoto’s Karasuma Oike North, Kyoto Station, Nishinotoin Takatsuji, Kawaramachigojo, and Shinmachi Sanjo. (The Osaka locations, sadly, don’t have Pokémon.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rooms are around 28,350 yen per night.

Advertisement

Once Japan opens up to international visitors again, if you like Pokémon, this might be a good place to stay. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Report: Nintendo Asking Studios To Make Switch Games "4K-Ready"

Everything You Need To Know About Kamala Khan, The Star Of Marvel’s Avengers

The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

The Best Dreamcast Games

DISCUSSION