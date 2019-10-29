Japanese Government Honors Shigeru Miyamoto As Person of Cultural Merit

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Each year, the Japanese government honors people for their important cultural contributions. Included in this year’s Person of Cultural Merit honorees is Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Congrats!



Those awarded the merit come from a variety of fields including the arts, music, science, and academia. Twenty individuals were named as Person of Cultural Merit recipients, including Miyamoto.

As Nikkei (via Hachima and ANN) report, others that got the award were manga creator Moto Hagio (They Were Eleven, The Poe Clan) and filmmaker Nobuhiko Obayashi (House, Hanagatami).

Previous honorees include Shigeru Mizuki of GeGeGe no Kitaro fame in 2010 and Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki in 2012.