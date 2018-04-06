Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Skeletonics

If you have a hundred thousand bucks you’d like to spend, perhaps you’d be interested in an exoskeleton suit? Even if it won’t make you super strong?

According to Japanese site IT Media, Skeletonics, the folks behind this exoskeleton, is now offering order-made suits that start at $93,000. The suits are nine-feet tall and weigh 88 pounds.

The highly expressively exoskeleton is completely analog and won’t make the wearer faster or stronger. Then what exactly does the suit do? Well, you can get it in, walk around, control its arms and move the fingers.



“I’m frequently told that it looks fantastic, but then have to explain that it doesn’t really do anything, which ends up confusing a lot of people,” creator Reyes Tatsuru Shiroku told The Japan Times. (Full disclosure: I am a Japan Times columnist.)



“We didn’t think about creating anything useful,” he added. “That’s probably why we were able to develop a unique thing.”

Instead, the suit could be used at theme parks or during corporate promotions to entertain onlookers. You could also get one to wear around the house!



