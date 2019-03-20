Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

In cities across Japan, arcades are beacons of the night. They are a place to take refuge, escape, and unwind, which is what makes them so special.



Photographer Victor Gonzalez has started documenting Japanese arcades, hoping to tap into the nostalgia they invoke.

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Advertisement

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Advertisement

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Advertisement

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Photo: Victor Gonzalez (Instagram), Flickr

Advertisement

For more, you can follow him on Instagram. He will also be showing his photos at Park Harajuku in Tokyo from April 5th to April 14th.

