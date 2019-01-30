Image: (C) 1976,2019 SANRIO CO.,LTD. 株式会社サンリオ／西日本旅客鉄道株式会社

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Last year, a Hello Kitty theme bullet train service began in Japan. This year, an airport express train does likewise.



As Japan Trends reports, the train is a Hello Kitty-covered Haruka Direct Express train that transports travelers from Kyoto to Kansai International Airport.

The outside is Hello Kitty themed and inside walls are tastefully decorated with the famous feline.

Image: (C) 1976,2019 SANRIO CO.,LTD. 株式会社サンリオ／西日本旅客鉄道株式会社

Service started this week, with trainspotters snapping pics and video.

