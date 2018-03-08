Screenshot: Square Enix (YouTube)

We just got a whole bunch of awesome Nintendo Switch game announcements in today’s Nintendo Direct, but as usual, Japan got a little bit extra. Here are the announcements you didn’t see if you only watched the U.S. Direct.



SaGa Scarlet Grace, the latest in Square Enix’s long-running series of really complicated RPGs originally released on Vita, is coming to Switch this year.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version will come to Japan this summer. The surprise: You’ll be able to drum along to songs from Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey, including “Jump Up, Super Star.”

(Update, 7:20 PM Eastern: Bandai Namco told Kotaku it has no news to share about the game’s prospects for overseas release.)

Finally, Phantasy Star Online 2: Cloud, announced last year, got an update: It’ll include Breath of the Wild costumes and equipment. This will launch on April 4 in Japan. Sega’s American branch told Kotaku it had no news to share today about the game.

Advertisement

Reminder: The Switch is region-free! Okay, maybe that doesn’t help you with these RPGs if you don’t read Japanese, but at least you can just import Taiko if it doesn’t come here.