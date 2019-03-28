Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Going out for yakiniku (literally, “grilled meat”) is always a treat in Japan. At the Ushisuke chain of restaurants in Tokyo and Yokohama, you not only get to grill delicious meat for yourself but also for your dog.



Pets can sit at the table and order.

Then, they watch patiently as the food is cooked.

And dig in.

The food for the critters looks to be slightly different from what their owners are eating, consisting of mostly rice, veggies with a few slices of meat to grill.

Larger dogs can sit under the table to chow down.

After the meal, the stuffed four-legged friends can take a snooze.

This doesn’t appear to be the only one of its kind in Japan.

Yakiniku Ponga LA in Tokyo’s Yoyogi Koen apparently has a menu for pets, allowing them to eat yakiniku with their owners out on the terrace.