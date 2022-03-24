Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jamie Lee Curtis announced that, not only will she officiate her youngest daughter’s wedding in the actress’s backyard, but she will do so while wearing World of Warcraft cosplay.

After painstakingly explaining the concept of cosplay to Kimmel’s head, Curtis revealed she will cosplay as Jaina Proudmoore, one of the most powerful sorceresses in the WoW franchise. Why is Curtis going to be in a costume you may wonder? Her daughter, Ruby Guest, is having a cosplay-themed wedding.



“We’re gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I’m really excited,” Curtis told Kimmel. “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

This isn’t the first time the “scream queen” has donned cosplay. In fact, she cosplayed during the Warcraft movie premierere, infiltrated BlizzCon 2015 in disguise as a WoW Undead, and attended EVO 2015 as Street Fighter’s masked narcissist Vega. Despite her past cosplay escapades as WoW characters, Curtis seemed to feign ignorance while discussing the game with Kimmel.

“Anybody here know what that is?” Curtis asked the crowd, who laughed in response. “It’s a game, I don’t know. She’s an admiral.”

It probably didn’t help that Kimmel poked fun at the concept of cosplaying while Curtis attempted to explain it. She did, however, clap back at one of Kimmel’s low-hanging fruit jokes by sneaking in a quick jab of her own saying, “I forgot you’re a comedian.” We stan a queen.

Curtis told Kimmel that her daughter Guest, who came out as trans in 2020, and her fiancé hand-picked her cosplay character for her. After searching for a Jaina Proudmoore costume on Etsy, Curtis told Kimmel she was able to purchase her ensemble from a Russian seamstress. Unfortunately, Curtis received some bad news about a possible delay in her order due to supply issues. Kimmel noted that the war between Russia and Ukraine likely played a part in her cosplay venture going awry. Hopefully, Curtis’ WoW outfit will arrive at her doorstep in time for her to officiate her daughter’s wedding.

