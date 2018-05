James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) will be the star of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog film, Variety reports.



The movie, due out in November 2019, will be a mix of live-action and CG, and is also amazingly the first time the 27 year-old Sega character has appeared on the big screen.

Marsden has past experience with this kind of thing, having starred in Hop a few years back.

Sonic is being directed by Jeff Fowler, who made the 2005 animated short Gopher Broke.