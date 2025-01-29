James Gunn Explains Why He Kept Fan Favorites From TheCreature Commandos Comics Out Of The Show

MAX Original Series Creature Commandos was a surprise hit of 2024, and further evidence that James Gunn is one of the greatest minds rethinking the superhero genre at the moment. And though the show is packed with undead heroines, weasels, and nazi-killing robots, there are still plenty of characters who didn’t make the cut. Gunn recently told a fan on Threads why certain beloved characters didn’t show up in Creature Commandos’ first season.

For the show’s acclaimed executive producer, considering the overall makeup of the misanthropic group took priority over tossing in any sentimental favorites. For example, werewolf superhero Wolfpack is one of the original Creature Commandos members in the comics, known for tearing through Nazi flesh with his claws and teeth. Unfortunately, however, his werewolf nature worked against him for Gunn’s version of the team. “I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves),” he wrote. “But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel’s story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters.”

As much as it may anger comic book fanboys who decry any deviation from the source material, Gunn wanted to make Creature Commandos his own. He expressed interest in not simply copying the Creature Commandos lineup from the comic books, even if it meant excluding fan-favorites.

“I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a ‘creature’ far outside the usual roster from another part of DC - so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein.”

His divisive choices appear to have paid off. The DC Studios animated series currently has an elite 95% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was renewed for a second season before the first season ended. Beyond the numbers and renewals, Creature Commandos stands out as the rare animated series to both subvert the superhero genre with vulgar and bloody depictions while also delivering heartfelt stories about its core characters. Why else do you think people were crying real tears at the origin story of a rabid and deranged hero named Weasel?

Trust in Gunn, and all will be right.