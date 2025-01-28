Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Entertainment

Jake Paul Will Be Doing Something Ridiculous With His Brother Logan Paul on MAX Soon

It's not clear if the two polarizing brothers will be coming to blows in a boxing ring or not

By
Keith Nelson Jr
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Logan Paul (left) and Jake Paul (right) flexing
Image: Jake Paul Instagram

It’s sad to say, but Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have reached a level of fame where they can get attention merely through generating speculation. Earlier today, the Paul brothers shared an image on their respective Instagram accounts of the two of them staring aggressively into each other’s eyes with a caption that read, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for...”

The post doesn’t explain what exactly we’ve been waiting for, but heavily implies the two YouTubers-turned-fighters could soon be squaring off. The only details we have now are that the event will take place on March 27 and will be streamed on MAX. According to ESPN, sources have told boxing reporter Mike Coppinger that the event will be a reality series, not a boxing match. For brothers who literally gained international notoriety by broadcasting every minute detail of their lives for years, I’m not sure a reality series is something anyone has been waiting a decade for.

With such an announcement, you’d expect the promo machine to already be in overdrive. But, as of the time of publishing this article, MAX has yet to publish anything on its press site about whatever this may be. USA Today reports that more information on the event should be provided on Thursday.

Jake Paul has yet to announce his return to the ring, and his brother Logan recently announced on WWE Raw that he will be entering the Men’s Royal Rumble competition on Saturday. If the alleged reality series is anything like the Countdown: Paul vs Tyson docuseries released to promote Jake’s ignominious fight against Mike Tyson last November, in which the only interesting thing revealed is that Jake has no idea how to beat Mike Tyson in Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, then we’re all in for a lot of disappointment.

But if 108 million people are willing to watch Jake have a glorified sparring match with Tyson, whatever him and his brother end up doing will surely grab eyeballs.