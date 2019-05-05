Following on from last year’s Zelda & Chill, GameChops just released Mario & Chill, a synthwave mix that “explores the rich musical history of the Super Mario video game series through the lens of 80s and 90s electronica.”



By Helynt, it clocks in at just under 35 minutes and covers 12 Mario themes, from games like Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart, Super Mario World and Mario Galaxy.

It’s obviously available to listen to below, but you can also buy it and support everyone’s work here.

And if you missed Zelda & Chill, which is just as good, here it is: