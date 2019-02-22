This is pro bodybuilder Nhon Ly. He’s better known by his Instagram handle @master_roshi_real_life and for good reason.



Previously, Kotaku introduced body builder Taichi Shimizu who pulled off the Dragon Ball character with real muscles and fake facial hair.

Nhon Ly doesn’t need a phony bread! As Karapaia points out, he certainly does resemble the Dragon Ball character and plays up the comparisons, wearing “Master Roshi” shirts and sporting Roshi-like shades.

Goodness, it’s Max Power, but for real!