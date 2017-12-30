Prepare to end 2017 with a bang alongside guest editors Ben Bertoli, Narelle Ho Sang, and Peter Teriyas.

Boy howdy. What a year it’s been.

Aside from all the terrible happenings in the world, 2017 was a surprisingly stellar year for gaming. The Switch brought Nintendo back into the home console spotlight, SEGA released a fantastic retro-inspired Sonic entry, Final Fantasy celebrated its 30th anniversary, and overall players were treated to loads of fantastic new games.

The regular Kotaku staff has the weekend off to finally beat Cuphead celebrate the New Year in style, and you’re stuck with us. But fear not! We have some great (and silly) articles lined up for you over the next two days. So put on your party hat and grab a noise maker — it’s time to get funky.

If you'd like to chat, need to point out an glaring grammatical error, or want to tip us off on some breaking news, you can do so in the comments below or via Twitter. You can find Ben @SuperBentendo, Narelle @Zarnyx, and Peter @TieryasXu.